Shrewsbury residents with a sweet tooth, get ready, because you’re in for a (literal) treat!

One of the Garden State’s most iconic ice cream shops is opening another spot.

Jersey Freeze is opening a fourth location

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I was spoiled growing up in Freehold because I was less than ten minutes away from Jersey Freeze. This left me under the impression that everyone got to have some of the best soft serve ice cream anytime you wanted it.

More and more this is becoming a reality with the way Jersey Freeze is expanding in New Jersey.

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Jersey Freeze already has locations at Routes 9 and 33 in Freehold (across from the Barnes & Noble), 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, and 340 Route 34 in Colts Neck, soon they will open in Shrewsbury.

The great news was announced on Facebook and Instagram, saying:

Today, three outstanding local family men from Freehold, New Jersey …Dave Meisner, Pat Cabello and Joe Miller , have OFFICIALLY secured a location in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, making it one of the first Jersey Freeze franchise locations.

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Jersey Freeze Shrewsbury is coming in 2026.

While a specific address was not announced, you can stay up to date on Jersey Freeze’s social media pages.

If the delicious soft serve, sundaes, and ice cream sandwiches aren’t enough to entice you (which, frankly, would be insane) you could potentially run into a celebrity at Jersey Freeze.

It’s a favorite of some New Jersey icons, and if it’s good enough for Bruce and Bon Jovi, you know it’s the real deal.

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Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for June (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of June. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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