Attention, hungry New Jerseyans! Smash Bunz is now open in Freehold
Looking for a place where burgers get smashed and the flavor hits hard? Then the new fast casual burger joint in Freehold might just scratch that itch of yours.
Smash Bunz in downtown Freehold
Just opened in mid-April, the 100% Halal restaurant is the new spot for anyone with a craving for juicy smash burgers served on fresh brioche buns, chicken sandwiches, vegan or vegetarian burgers, loaded fries, chicken wings, and milkshakes.
If your interest was also piqued by the loaded fries, I’ll save you the research: they’re fries topped with cheese sauce, jalapeños, pickled onions, sour cream, and Chipotle Aioli.
Yes, please.
Unique burger joint in Freehold, NJ
Smash Bunz is making it their mission to serve up handcrafted smash burgers with bold flavors made from fresh ingredients.
Not only do they make regular smash burgers, where the patty is pressed on the grill to crisp it while keeping its juiciness intact, they also serve UFO burgers.
These are “out of this world” smash burgers served in a closed brioche bun, giving them the look of a spaceship.
Good food. Good Vibes.
Smash Bunz is located at 31 E. Main St. in Freehold, NJ.
As of writing this, they are open the following hours:
Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating options.
Check out the other restaurants run by the Smash Bunz team: Thumkaa), an Indian restaurant in Jamesburg, NJ, and Burrito Bowl Mexican Grill in East Brunswick, NJ.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.