🎼 Bassist Jerry Leach, 32, died in a freak driveway accident in Jefferson.

🎵 Musician was crushed by a vehicle days before major Asbury Park show.

🎶 Not Leaving Sober will honor him with a concert at The Stone Pony.

ASBURY PARK — The New Jersey music scene has lost a beloved musician who inspired others to live their passions with a smile.

Jerry Leach was a teenager when he got his first electric guitar from his mom, who predeceased him, according to his obituary. But he soon developed a love for the low end and chose the bass guitar.

Around four years ago, Leach joined a Southern Rock band formed by a couple of guys from Central Jersey. He learned dozens of songs on bass in a matter of weeks before hitting the road with Not Leaving Sober, as founders Neeks Araco and Jimi Long tell it. Leach just wanted to help the rising band become a success.

Not Leaving Sober posted up outside of Seacrets in Ocean City, Maryland. (Courtesy Not Leaving Sober) Not Leaving Sober posted up outside of Seacrets in Ocean City, Maryland. (Courtesy Not Leaving Sober) loading...

The five-man band went on to do hundreds of gigs at bars and venues. From bar karaoke to being banned from Radio City Music Hall, the band's 2024 debut album "Almost Sober" amassed 500,000 Spotify streams in its first week.

"I'll never be Ozzy, on stage when I'm 50. I'm gonna look like Elvis, by the time I'm 40," Leach said on Facebook shortly after joining Not Leaving Sober. The lyrics are from Lagwagon's 2003 hit Falling Apart.

A mischievous Jerry Leach performs with Not Leaving Sober in a New Jersey Devils jersey (Susan Marie Photography) A mischievous Jerry Leach performs with Not Leaving Sober in a New Jersey Devils jersey (Susan Marie Photography) loading...

Freak driveway accident in Jefferson kills young New Jersey bassist

But Leach was just 32 years old when he was killed in a tragic freak accident at a Jefferson home nine days ago. On March 10, he was crushed beneath a vehicle in his driveway. Police said neighbors helped to move the car's rear tire off him, but it was too late.

Jerry "Ogi Domani" Leach loved restoring cars, according to his family. The Hopatcong High School graduate also loved skateboarding, fixing instruments, playing Pokémon, and, of course, the bass.

"It is amazing how one person can show you what living their passions really looked like. He was an awesome brother and person and his passing has created a large hole in our family, I only wish more people could live the way he was able to," said his family in his obituary.

Bass player Jerry Leach enjoys life with his bandmates (Courtesy Not Leaving Sober) Bass player Jerry Leach enjoys life with his bandmates (Courtesy Not Leaving Sober) loading...

Stone Pony tribute show to celebrate Jerry Leach

Leach's death comes less than a month before Not Leaving Sober's first headline show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, a dream for any New Jersey musician.

But the show must go on. Not Leaving Sober has renamed the performance to "Stoned at the Pony" — a name that Leach jokingly came up with a week before his death. And it will be a rowdy affair to celebrate a life well-lived.

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"We intend to do this exactly the way Jerry would want it. A party. A reflection of a life well-lived and a man who gave everything to everyone he knew," said the band in a statement.

Tickets to see Not Leaving Sober at The Stone Pony on April 4 are under $30 and are available by clicking here. Chances are high that they'll play "Blow a Kiss to Jersey" during their set. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The updated flyer for Not Leaving Sober's "Stoned at the Pony" show on April 4, 2026 (Not Leaving Sober/Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) The updated flyer for Not Leaving Sober's "Stoned at the Pony" show on April 4, 2026 (Not Leaving Sober/Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Friends and fans remember joyful New Jersey rocker

Leach's death has struck at the heart of New Jersey's local music scene.

"Nice guy and damn good bass player. RIP fellow bottom dweller," said Art Dilonardo, a New Jersey bassist. He met Leach during shows at venues in Asbury Park, like The Stone Pony and the Wonder Bar.

Dozens of other friends and fans remembered Leach as a talented and down-to-earth guy.

"He was one amazing friend. What a great smile he had," said photographer Sue Marie.

Jerry Leach (Susan Marie Photography) Jerry Leach (Susan Marie Photography) loading...

"Jerry has been my friend for 15 years and has been one of the kindest people I've ever known. He made so many friends in the music world and he was such a joyful person to be around," said one man on Facebook.

"No conversation with Jerry was ever boring or shallow. Behind that mischievous smile was a deep soul. I will miss hanging with you, but I know you will be trying your antics wherever you are," said another commenter.

"Every conversation with him was always full of good laughs and good energy. Jerry you will be so missed," said a woman.

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