🚨Police say a DoorDash driver forced his way into a Farmingdale apartment

🚨The driver sexually assaulted the a woman and took her cell phone

🚨DoorDash says the driver’s account was permanently removed

FARMINGDALE — A DoorDash food delivery driver was charged with sexually assaulting a woman during a delivery on Tuesday.

The man came to an apartment building on West Main Street around 4:30 p.m. with a delivery from Taco Bell, according to State Police. He forced his way into her apartment, kissed the woman on the face and in the mouth without permission, and bit her breasts, police say.

He then restrained the woman and raped her on the couch, police say. Before leaving the apartment, he took the woman's cell phone. He was later identified by State Police as Luis Teran Carrillo, 36, of Howell, according to State Police, which provides police services to Farmingdale.

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Suspect arrested after police sting

Investigators called Carrillo on the victim's cell phone and arranged a "meeting" with Carrillo the next day at the Manasquan Reservoir in Howell. He was met by the police and taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

“This is a deeply upsetting situation and something that no one should ever have to experience. We have permanently removed the associated account and will continue to work closely with law enforcement to support the investigation and ensure that justice is served," a DoorDash spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5.

DoorDash has a 24/7 Trust & Safety team that investigates safety incidents and provides support. The team also responds to law enforcement requests and contacts police on cases.

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