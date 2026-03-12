Second NJ man crushed under vehicle in driveway death trap
🔴 A Jefferson man was found dead Tuesday after being pinned beneath the tire of his vehicle.
🔴 Multiple Morris County agencies are investigating the incident.
🔴 This is the second similar death in New Jersey this year.
JEFFERSON — A local man has died after being pinned beneath the tire of his vehicle, according to police.
Jefferson police officers found the gruesome scene in the driveway of a home on Longwood Lake Road around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was unresponsive, crushed under the car's rear tire.
Neighbors were there to help the police push the car off the man, but it was too late. Jerry Leach, 32, was declared dead at the scene. He lived at the home, police said.
Investigators have not said how Leach got wedged under the tire. Several Morris County authorities were at the home, including officials from the prosecutor's office, the sheriff's department, and the medical examiner.
Another disturbing driveway death in New Jersey
The tragic death comes two months after a similar accident only two months ago in Ocean County.
Around noon on Sunday, Jan. 11, Brick Township police found a man pinned under the passenger side of a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Lagoon Drive West.
Robert Grippe, 61, was also dead at the scene. Investigators said that Grippe was likely working on the vehicle when it rolled on top of him.
Grippe was born in Long Branch and worked as a trucker in Texas before he retired in 2023, his obituary said. He moved to Neptune two years ago and enjoyed spending time at his brother's place in Brick. His brother lives on the same street as the incident.
"He was known for being a kind-hearted person who was always willing to lend a hand to others," said Grippe's obituary.
