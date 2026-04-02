🚨 A body was discovered Wednesday afternoon on Patriots Path in Morristown

🚨It’s the second death along the trail in less than a year

🚨 Last year’s case led to charges — and a suspect who skipped sentencing

MORRISTOWN — A body was found on the Patriots Path hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the second body found along the trail in the past year in Morristown.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said the body was found on the 70-mile trail in Morristown around 3 p.m. near Coal Avenue. The gender or other circumstances of the body's discovery were not disclosed.

Homicide charge after June body find

The latest discovery has not been tied to the discovery of a body last year.

On June 13, the body of Stanley M. Robinson, 65, of Dover, was found on NJ Transit property near a substation along the trail. A homeless man and woman, Enrique “Flaco” Vega, 33, and Cassandra West, 31, were charged with his death.

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Morristown Green reported that West, 31, who is a mother of three, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge but skipped her sentencing in October.

The Patriots Path runs through Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties and is open for hiking and bicycle riding.

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