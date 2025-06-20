🚨 A man was found dead on NJ Transit property in Morristown

🚨 Two homeless people have been charged

🚨 Tied to property and drug crimes

MORRISTOWN — A homeless man and woman are facing justice after a string of violence, drugs and crimes that resulted in two dead bodies.

The pair, Enrique “Flaco” Vega, 33, and Cassandra West, 31, were arrested in connection with the June 13 discovery of a dead man on the ground outside.

According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Vega and West were homeless in Morris County.

The Victim’s Death

At 9:14 a.m. Friday, police and paramedics responded to a report of an unconscious person on Patriots Path near the railroad tracks.

They found a deceased man, later identified as Stanley M. Robinson, 65, of Dover. The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office said Robinson was killed by blows to his head.

Investigators said Robinson and another person had come to blows. That other person later ended up dead. But while Vega and West have not been charged with assaulting or killing Robinson, prosecutors say they were involved in the incident and neither bothered to call for medical help.

Other crimes involved

After the fight, Vega and West went to The Red Carpet Inn in Hanover, where Vega stole $2,500 from the cash register in the business office, prosecutors said. West is accused of acting as a lookout.

The next day, Vega and West went to a residence on Ridgedale Avenue in Hanover and found the lifeless body of the person whom Robinson had been fighting.

West is accused of tampering with the scene by discarding an empty heroin fold she found near the body, whose full name prosecutors did not publicly release.

Autopsy results are pending, but the medical examiner’s office found no signs of violence.

On Monday, June 16, West and Vega were arrested at the Broad Street train station in Newark.

The charges

In the Morristown incident, they are charged with third-degree endangering an injured victim and defiant trespass.

In the Red Carpet Inn case, both are charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary. Vega is also charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft. West is also charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit theft.

Both are charged with criminal trespass at the Ridgedale Avenue address while West is also charged with fourth-degree tampering with evidence related to the body.

The suspects were being held at the Morris County Jail before their detention hearings.

