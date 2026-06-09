⚠️ An Elizabeth man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a fatal beating in 2024.

➡️ Michael Bates admitted causing the death of Newark resident Sharieff Franklin.

🔴 Prosecutors said Bates had multiple prior aggravated assault convictions before the attack.

ELIZABETH — A Union County man with a violent criminal record heads to prison for a deadly beating two years ago.

Michael Bates, of Elizabeth, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in state prison for first-degree aggravated manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to in April.

The 44-year-old Bates admitted to causing the death of Sharieff Franklin, also 44 and a Newark resident.

Bates must serve more than 12 years before being eligible for parole, under the No Early Release Act.

Union County NJ map court (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

An argument in Elizabeth turned deadly

On May 18, 2024 before 10 a.m., Elizabeth Police responded to the 60th block of 3rd Street.

Officers said that the 44-year-old Franklin was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that Bates had argued with Franklin the night before and hit him in the face several times, causing his death.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined blunt force trauma to the head as cause of death and the manner of death to be homicide.

Violent criminal history before deadly beating

Bates previously was convicted of aggravated assault at least three separate times, including in an Essex County incident just days before the deadly attack on Franklin.

“I hope this sentence can provide some assurance to the victim and his family, as well as the community, that we will not tolerate these egregious offenses and will expend all of our efforts to bring offenders to justice,” Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said in a written statement released on Tuesday.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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