FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after kicking and hitting a dog in the township last week.

On Saturday, June 7, at approximately 7:18 p.m., police received a 911 call about a dog being hit by someone on Somerset Street.

Witnesses told the officers that a man, later identified as Dennis Storey, 62, of Perth Amboy, went inside a store, leaving his 3-year-old husky dog in the car.

While inside the store, the husky was somehow able to get out of the car and was wandering around a nearby parking lot.

A passerby found the dog and tied him up outside so he wouldn’t wander and farther, police said.

When Storey found out what happened, he walked up to the dog and repeatedly kicked and struck him, police said.

He then walked the dog back to the car, continuing to strike and kick him. The abuse did not stop there. Police said Storey placed the dog inside the car, picked up a saw, and struck the animal with the blade of the tool before leaving the area.

Police officers tried to pull Storey over, but the man eluded the cops by not stopping for several miles. At one point, Storey struck a Franklin Township police vehicle, damaging his car and the police vehicle. Officers terminated the pursuit.

Three days later, Storey was located in Perth Amboy and arrested. He was turned over to detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Franklin Township Police Department.

He was charged with second-degree eluding, third-degree animal cruelty, third-degree hindering apprehension, fourth-degree animal cruelty, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fourth-degree endangering another person, fourth-degree hindering apprehension, fourth-degree tampering with evidence, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, June 16, Judge Peter J. Tober ordered Storey to remain in jail pending a trial.

The husky has been taken to a nearby shelter and is being examined for injuries.

