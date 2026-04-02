🚨 NJ gym teacher/coach charged in case involving 15-year-old

📱 Charges with sending inappropriate electronic messages

🏫 Suspended from Catholic high school pending investigation

A gym teacher at a North Jersey Catholic high school was arrested after an investigation involving a teen student.

Rashid Darrisaw, of Haledon, exchanged “inappropriate electronic messages” with a 15-year-old, officials said.

The 39-year-old Darrisaw is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

NJ gym teacher and coach is facing a charge out of Wayne DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne has a newer flag football program (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Catholic high school suspends teacher amid investigation

Darrisaw was suspended from his job as a gym teacher and girls’ flag football coach at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, pending the outcome of the investigation, the Diocese of Paterson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

The suspension went into effect “as soon as the allegation was brought to the diocese's attention,” a spokesperson added.

Investigation timeline and arrest details

Detectives with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit began to look into the reported behavior on March 17. Darrisaw was arrested on March 27.

He appeared in court the following day and was released with pretrial monitoring.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has asked anyone to share potentially relevant information to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

Coaching history spans multiple NJ programs

Darrisaw has also coached boys’ football extensively over the past decade.

He was an assistant football coach for nine years at DePaul Catholic before taking on the newer flag football program, which competes in the spring.

Before that, he was a wide receivers coach at Don Bosco Prep High School from 2014 to 2016.

Last August, Darrisaw joined the William Paterson University football staff as an assistant coach.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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