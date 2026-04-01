🔴 Atlantic County records zero murders in first quarter of 2026, a historic drop from previous years

🔴 Prosecutor credits data-driven policing and high detention rates for reducing gun violence

🔴 Coordinated efforts among local, state and federal agencies credited for safer communities

MAYS LANDING — It was a murder-free first quarter of 2026 in Atlantic County, with a historic reduction in gun violence and record detention rates, the prosecutor’s office announced.

Atlantic County reports zero homicides in 1st quarter of 2026

Atlantic County recorded zero homicides in the first three months of this year, compared to eight murders in last year’s first quarter, and 16 in 2024 during the same time period.

This marks a historic milestone in public safety and a significant decline in violent crime, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said.

Data-driven policing and gun violence reduction strategies credited

He credited the achievement to a sustained, intelligence-based, data-driven effort to reduce gun violence and hold the most dangerous offenders accountable.

“This milestone is not accidental. It is the direct result of the relentless work of our rank-and-file police officers, detectives, and assistant prosecutors who are committed to identifying, targeting, and removing the most violent offenders from our communities,” Reynolds said.

Record detention rates seen as key to preventing repeat offenders

He emphasized that detention decisions have been critical in preventing repeat acts of violence because when violent offenders are detained, they lose the ability to harm communities.

Sustained reduction in gun violence has improved public safety across the county, and this success reflects the coordinated collaboration among municipal police departments, state and federal partners, county detectives, and assistant prosecutors working together to reduce violence and protect the public.

Long-term decline in violent crime reflects coordinated law enforcement efforts

“Zero murders is not just a statistic; it represents lives saved, families spared, and less strain on law enforcement and health care workers,” Reynolds said.

The number of homicides in the first quarter in the county has steadily declined since 2012.

Reynolds said the public is encouraged to report crimes and suspicious incidents immediately to local law enforcement.

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