DWI case quietly dropped against NJ assistant prosecutor

DWI case quietly dropped against NJ assistant prosecutor

Bryashia Atchison-Henderson ( Transparency Bodycam)

✅ NJ assistant prosecutor Bryashia Atchison-Henderson found intoxicated on ground

✅  Failed a sobriety test and vomited in patrol car during DUI arrest

✅ Despite arrest and charges, she remained on the job

EDGEWATER — An Essex County assistant prosecutor charged with DWI on the night of her birthday in July has made a deal to drop the charge.

Police found Bryashia Atchison-Henderson lying next to her Ford Explorer in a parking lot in March 2025, according to body cam footage posted by the YouTube channel Transparency Bodycam.

The former NBA cheerleader told officers, "I didn't realize I was this drunk," began to cry, and said she just wanted to go home and check on her son. The officer holding Atchison-Henderson to make sure she didn't fall said that by admitting she was drunk, he had to perform "some tests" on her.

ALSO READ: 19 cars vandalized in Linden, one person responsible, cops say

Failed sobriety test

The police officer performed a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, which measures involuntary eye jerking to determine sobriety. Atchison-Henderson failed the test, was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. During the ride to police headquarters, she vomited in the car.

According to the affidavit obtained by Transparency Bodycam, Atchison-Henderson was unable to answer the Attorney General's Standard Statement for Motor Vehicle Operators due to her level of intoxication, which was considered a refusal. She was charged with operating under the influence and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer/chemical test and released to her brother.

New Jersey Globe was the first to report that Atchison-Henderson accepted the deal in which the DWI charge was dropped. She pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to pay $340 in fines and court costs.

Atchison-Henderson continued on the job despite the charge.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year

New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Bergen County, Crime, Edgewater, Essex County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM