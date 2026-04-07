🚨 NJ man pleads guilty to attempted murder in bar shooting

🚨 Surveillance video captured fight before gunfire outside pub

⚖️ Repeat offender faces 13-year sentence under plea deal

A 35-year-old Gloucester County man admitted to trying to kill a victim in a close-range shooting outside an Atlantic City bar.

On March 31, Rockwell Pohlig, of West Deptford, pleaded guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court to attempted murder, as well as two illegal weapons offenses and drug possession with intent to distribute.

The shooting happened outside the Chelsea Pub after 3 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2024.

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Atlantic City bar shooting caught on surveillance video

Surveillance video showed what appeared to be a verbal fight before Pohlig fired a handgun from inside his jacket and hit the victim in the shoulder area, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

The victim then flagged down a police officer for help, and was treated at a local hospital.

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Pohlig surrendered days after the shooting

Pohlig surrendered to police days later on Oct. 17, 2024.

He admitted to officers that he had brought more than an ounce of synthetic cannabinoid, with the intent to sell it to others being held in jail.

Prior convictions include federal prison term

Pohlig has a prior New Jersey conviction for aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

He was also sentenced in 2021 to two years in federal prison for driving two women across state lines for prostitution.

Both women in the federal case told police that Pohlig had pressured them into the work in Virginia.

Under his plea deal, the state will recommend a term of 13 years in prison at a sentencing set for June 9.

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