⚖️ NJ teen wrestler acquitted in fatal 2024 punch case

‍⚖️ Jury deliberated about 3 hours before delivering verdict

‍⚖️ Victim’s family pursuing wrongful death lawsuit

A New Jersey teenager accused of punching and killing a man in Camden County has been acquitted by a jury.

Luke Humphrey, now 18 and tried as an adult, had been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the 2024 death of Oron Carl Beebe.

After a three-week trial, a Camden County jury deliberated for about three hours on Wednesday before finding Humphrey not guilty, NJ.com reported.

Just weeks before the trial began, the teen had returned to wrestling for his new high school, in time for the sport’s playoffs.

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A NJ teen is acquitted of manslaughter in the 2024 death of Oron Beebe - Site of deadly confrontation in 2024 Mt Ephraim (Google Maps) loading...

Prosecutors react as family seeks justice

Camden County prosecutors said they were disappointed in the trial outcome, during which Humphrey's defense had been he acted in self-defense.

“We respect the jury’s verdict and appreciate the time and careful consideration they devoted to this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a written statement to New Jersey 101.5.

“We are, however, disappointed that the outcome does not deliver justice for the Beebe family. We will continue to support and pray for the family and friends of Oron C. Beebe. The impact he has left on our community will not be forgotten.”

Lawsuit filed over deadly confrontation

Regardless of the acquittal, a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Beebe’s widow proceeds against Humphrey and his parents.

On Jan. 28, Jennifer Beebe filed the complaint in Superior Court against the Humphreys and a Mount Ephraim restaurant that they had all patronized. According to the lawsuit, Bobby Ray’s Black Horse Tavern is across from the parking lot where the confrontation happened on March 23, 2024.

Beebe claims that she and her husband “sought to leave the bar due to conduct” by the teen wrestler and his parents, and were ultimately “forced” to leave for safety, according to her lawsuit.

Beebe’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

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NJ teen accused of punching and killing man in South Jersey parking lot The Beebe family received thousands of donations through an online campaign (GoFundMe Beebe family support via Olena Hitch) loading...

Fatal incident followed night out in Mount Ephraim

According to a court filing, the restaurant was hosting families of local high school wrestling teams to watch the NCAA wrestling championships. The restaurant strongly denied any claims that Humphrey, who was 16 at the time, or any other minors were served or drinking alcohol that night.

According to a New York Post report, the owner of Black Horse Tavern said that allegations in Beebe’s lawsuit “absolutely did not happen.”

At 10:40 p.m., Mount Ephraim police responded to the parking lot of a Walgreens at 20 West Kings Highway.

They found the 46-year-old Beebe, a Mount Ephraim resident, unconscious and lying on the ground.

Beebe died about a week after being punched in the head and falling to the pavement.

He was remembered as a devoted husband and father who loved coaching his own children and their friends in youth sports, according to his obituary.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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