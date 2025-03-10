True champ? NJ divided after high school wrestler makes history

A New Jersey athlete notching his fourth state championship in high school wrestling has sparked a passionate reaction on both sides.

The weekend win for Anthony Knox, of Saint John Vianney in Holmdel, came after a massive brawl in the bleachers at a tournament last month that regulatory officials wanted to disqualify him for before a judge's last-hour repreive.

“Anthony Knox Jr.'s tainted wrestling title epitomizes all that’s wrong in high school sports,” was the title of a column by sports writer Steve Politi for NJ.com.

Writing for the Asbury Park Press, Stephen Edleson said: “Congratulations, Anthony Knox, but this title felt different."

Reaction on Facebook was heated.

Many were disappointed that Knox was allowed to compete after facing active simple assault charges. Others, however, cheered both his accomplishment and defensive instinct.

Knox next heads to wrestle at Cornell University, where one of his New Jersey four-time state champ predecessors, Mike Grey (Delbarton alumnus) will be his coach, Shore Sports Insider reported.

"It ended up being a referendum on sportsmanship, an eye-opening look into a growing problem, as fans, families, coaches and game officials grapple with the expected ripple effect from the case," Edelson's column says.

"This writer was probably not a wrestler," one reader said about the column on Facebook. "The time, dedication and family sacrifice it takes to become a good wrestler, and in this case an elite wrestler is overwhelming. I actually blame the Collingswood AD, wrestling officials and local police for allowing poor fan behavior to exist that day."

