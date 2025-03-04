Superstar HS wrestler now faces criminal charge after brawl in stands

⭕ Anthony Knox was disqualified after fighting in the stands

Another twist in the story of a high school wrestler on a quest to win a fourth state championship despite a bench-clearing brawl that regulatory officials wanted to disqualify him for before a judge's last-minute repreive.

Anthony Knox is now facing a misdemeanor charge of simple assault with purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury after a fight in the stands at Collingswood High School during the NJSIAA District 25 Tournament on Feb. 22. Knox said he and his father were defending his family from hecklers.

According to the complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5, the 18-year-old punched a juvenile "about the face and head repeatedly, which results in bruising and pain to the right temple area." Officers assigned to the event were told about a "physical altercation" and saw Knox land a punch. Witnesses to the assault identified Knox to the officers. The victim refused medical treatment, according to the complaint.

Knox has a court appearance scheduled for April 2 in Collingswood Municipal Court.

Impact on eligibility

It's not clear how this will affect Knox's eligibility to compete under NJSIAA regulations. There is nothing specific in the NJSIAA's regulations regarding eligibility to compete based on being charged with a crime.

Knox went to court last week and got a judge to block the NJSIAA's disqualification just in time for an important Friday match. No criminal charges had been filed at the time of the hearing.

The NJSIAA is appealing the ruling by Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels.

The championship tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday in Atlantic City.

