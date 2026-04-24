As of this writing Memorial Day Weekend — the official start of summer at the Jersey Shore — is about three weeks away. And if you are like me, you have been meaning to get your plans together since that 90-degree preview we got last week.

Truth be told, I have not taken my own advice.

I wrote a piece a few weeks ago about getting your Shore plans locked in before Memorial Day. I stand by every word of it. I just have not fully followed it myself.

To be fair, Strathmere does not require much planning. You wake up on a nice Sunday morning, look outside, and go. Simple. And free — except for the gas to get there and a stop at the Deauville Inn, a great spot right on the bay in Strathmere with a sunset view that makes the drive worth it every single time.

But for the longer stays we always try to get two long weekends in. One in Cape May and one in Wildwood Crest. They serve completely different purposes and I would not trade either one.

Cove Beach & Cape May Promenade | Google Maps Cove Beach & Cape May Promenade | Google Maps loading...

Two Shore towns, two completely different vacations

Cape May is the quiet one. Victorian charm, great restaurants and bars, a deep sandy beach and a paved ocean walk that is genuinely lovely. It is where you go when you want to slow everything down and remember why you live in New Jersey.

Wildwood Crest gives you both worlds. The town itself is calm — chill vibe on the beach, quiet streets, the kind of place where you actually relax. But the Wildwood boardwalk is a short jitney ride away and that is where the full Jersey Shore experience lives. Food, rides, games, the classic boardwalk energy that nowhere else in the world quite replicates.

And the tram car.

Watch the tram car please. Watch the tram car please.

That is not just a cultural reference in Wildwood. It actually means something. I know this from personal experience. Last summer I was on the boardwalk, dreamily taking it all in — the lights, the sounds, the smell of funnel cake and salt air — and I heard the announcement and did not move quite fast enough.

The tram car got me. More of a bump than anything serious. I was fine. Linda saw the whole thing. So did several other people who were kind enough to check on me. The driver gave me a look.

This summer I will pay more attention.

Watch the tram car please | Wildwood, NJ Watch the tram car please | Wildwood, NJ loading...

What's new on NJ boardwalks for summer 2026

From Asbury Park to the Wildwoods the boards are being refreshed, new rides are opening and a few new rules are taking effect. Here is what is new up and down the Shore heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

Six Flags Great Adventure — Jackson

Not a traditional boardwalk but worth mentioning for families planning their summer. Six Flags is opening Shoreline Pier this spring — a new boardwalk-inspired rides area featuring five attractions including a new spinning family coaster, classic boardwalk food and a full evening entertainment experience called Boardwalk Nights. The food menu is very Jersey — gabagool on a stick, disco fries, funnel cake creations and Rita's Italian Ice. Opening late spring just ahead of Memorial Day.

Point Pleasant Beach — Jenkinson's

Jenkinson's Boardwalk is adding Patriot's Run, a brand new family roller coaster opening this summer. They are also launching Movies on the Beach for 2026 — outdoor films on the sand for families. If you have not been to Jenkinson's in a while this is a good summer to go back.

Ocean City boardwalk Ocean City boardwalk (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

Ocean City

Ocean City just completed a $4.2 million overhaul of an eight-block stretch of boardwalk from St. Charles Place to Fifth Street — new southern yellow pine decking, new support foundation, new railings and ramps. The full project totals around $7 million with the next phase between 14th and 16th streets following after summer. The boards have never looked better heading into the season.

Wildwood — new overnight closure rule

Starting May 13 — just ahead of Memorial Day — the Wildwood boardwalk will close nightly from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. year-round. The ordinance passed the City Council this week and is aimed at reducing late-night unruly crowds. I wrote about this when it was first proposed and I'll say again what I said then — I am fine with it. The boardwalk is for families and fun. What was happening at 2 a.m. was neither.

Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images loading...

Wildwood — Giant Wheel renovation

The Giant Wheel — one of the most iconic images in the Wildwoods skyline — is being renovated and should be fully operational by Memorial Day Weekend. If you grew up riding it or watching it light up the night you will appreciate seeing it back in full form.

North Wildwood — boardwalk reconstruction

Major reconstruction in North Wildwood from 24th to 26th Avenues is targeting completion by Memorial Day if not sooner — complete rebuild of the base support with new timber decking, signage, railings, lighting and ADA-accessible ramps. Fresh boards underfoot all the way through.

Wildwood Crest — fishing pier expansion

The Wildwood Crest Fishing Pier on Heather Avenue is undergoing a significant expansion this year. If fishing is part of your Shore routine — and in Wildwood Crest it is for a lot of families — this one is worth knowing about. Target completion is before the summer of 2027.

Wildwood — new Wild Resort opening

The Wild Resort is scheduled to open this summer at Glenwood Avenue and the Boardwalk — a five-story property with 75 rooms, many with private balconies and ocean views, a second-floor restaurant and outdoor pool. If you have been priced out of your usual Shore rental this might be worth a look for a long weekend stay.

The countdown is on

Three weeks. The boards are ready. Get your plans together.

And watch the tram car.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt





