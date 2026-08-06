"Like the 'Wizard of Oz' with sunflowers." That's a direct quote from my mother-in-law of how she described the absolute beauty of this particular sunflower field. And you know what? There really isn't any better way to put it.

Up until now, I never even knew this sunflower field existed. It was only by chance while dropping my kids off for one of their summer camps at Dorbrook Recreation Area that I noticed it.

ALSO READ: Worlds rarest and most common flower colors are both found in NJ

I've always known there was a big field with a walking path around it, but I never knew that field bloomed into beautiful sunflowers. And I've been coming to this park for a good number of years, but at different times of the year.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Learning something new

It just goes to show that you can learn about new things in your own backyard, even if you've been going to a place for a long time. And I couldn't wait to share this special gem, located in Monmouth County, with you.

Here's just a quick peak of some of the beauty this park offers (photos and video below).

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Mid to late summer is a prime time to check out the sunflowers in full bloom. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

About Dorbrook Recreation Area

Dorbrook is part of the Monmouth County Park System, and offers a variety of activities you and your family will enjoy all year long. From sports fields, to a playground for children of all abilities, a sprayground for those hot days, and more, it's a fantastic park for anyone looking for a great place to enjoy their day.

And of course, the absolutely beautiful paths that surround the gorgeous sunflowers. Absolutely stunning!

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

More on Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ, can be found here.

Exploring Deep Cut Gardens: One of NJ's most colorful county parks A beautiful park in Middletown, Monmouth County, that truly defines 'garden' in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.