Here's a fun little take on flowers. What is the rarest and most common flower colors in the world?

You'll find them both in New Jersey, and yes, we see them plain as day. That is, when they're open. As is the case with all flowers, these are usually seasonal.

For some fun, I decided to ask this question during my weekend shows to see what you thought the flower colors were. Surprisingly, only a few of our callers actually got it right. Most were unaware as to what the colors really were.

Again, now that spring is here, you'll see both these colors spreading across our landscapes. As for the colors? Let's start with the rarest.

Happy face in a field of blue flowers Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Rarest color

Most of our callers took a stab at it and said black was the rarest flower color. And I can see where most of our listeners were coming from. Unfortunately, that's not it.

In most cases, black flowers aren't black at all. Rather, they're a very dark shade of red or purple that resemble a black flower. The truth is, there's no such thing as a natural black flower.

Believe it or not, the rarest flower color in the world is actually a true blue.

NJ flowers - 1 NJ flowers - 1 loading...

Most common color

The most common flower color in the world, on the other hand, is so common that it often blends in with the leaves. That's because it's green, the flower color that appears on most trees. We just often overlook them because they're not your typical flower you find on the ground.

ALSO READ: Why dandelions should be left alone this spring in NJ

Speaking of which, the most common guess for this one was yellow.

Daffodil yellow flower Mike Brant - TSM loading...

Ready for a floral overload? The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show delivers The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show is open through March 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The theme this year is Rooted: Origins of American Gardening. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Check out this unique Jersey spring flower that blooms in winter One of the Garden States hardiest bulb flowers. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.