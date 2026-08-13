Most spiders in New Jersey are relatively harmless, but experts say there are two spider types in the Garden State you should watch out for.

The New Jersey Spiders You Should Keep An Eye Out For

Any spider freaks most Garden State residents out, but the vast majority wouldn't hurt a fly. Well, they actually would hurt a fly, but they won't bother you if you're human.

So, why is there such a fear of spiders? Arachnophobia is common because spiders are creepy, and Hollywood likes to turn them into the bad guys all the time.

Photo by Ed van duijn on Unsplash Photo by Ed van duijn on Unsplash

Plus, all those legs and all those webs don't endear us to these amazing yet creepy creatures.

The Spiders To Watch Out For In New Jersey

Experts say there are certain spiders common in New Jersey that we should be on the lookout for and steer clear of.

Read More: The Best Way To Kill A Spider

The experts at Horizon Pest Control remind us that the two spiders to be on the lookout for are "potentially dangerous" spiders.

Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash

Here are the two spider types in particular that New Jersey residents should keep an eye out for.

New Jersey Spiders That Deserve New Jersey Residents' Attention

Brown Recluse Spider - The tell-tale sign you are dealing with a brown recluse is the light brown color and the violin-shaped mark on its back. Its bite can cause reactions, including skin irritation.

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Black Widow Spider - The red hourglass marking is the giveaway. A bite is dangerous and can cause pain, muscle cramps, and other symptoms.

Photo by Tom Sid on Unsplash Photo by Tom Sid on Unsplash

When in doubt, be extra cautious and call an expert if you feel like you need one. Be careful!

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