Good news first: A generous donor has stepped forward and covered the remaining $15,000 in uncovered medical expenses for a local family in crisis.

That relief could not have come at a better time as the mother prepares for major surgery and recovery.

But the family’s emergency is not over. Retired U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Seigel joined me to discuss the family's plight and ask for your help.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva

A family of 10 is nearly five months behind on rent

Because the father has been out of work for several months while dealing with his own health challenges, this family of 10 — a mother, a father, and eight children — has fallen approximately $15,000 behind on rent, nearly five months.

Their landlord is beginning court proceedings.

Without that back rent paid, they face the real possibility of losing their home.

One of the children is profoundly disabled, and several others require substantial ongoing therapies and services.

The financial and emotional pressure on this household has been enormous. The father is hopeful he can start a new job in September that would help stabilize the family going forward.

What they need right now is a bridge to get them there.

Protecting this family’s privacy and dignity is essential. No names or identifying details about the parents or children will be shared.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

How to help the JA Family Relief Fund

Listeners can contribute in three ways:

Zelle to shul590@aol.comand and please put “JA Family Relief Fund” in the memo. Credit card (secure online): Please put “JA Family Relief Fund” in the memo. By mail:JA Family Relief Fund c/o Congregation Sons of Israel (Tax ID: 210661903)590 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Congregation Sons of Israel is simply facilitating the contributions and providing the appropriate charitable acknowledgments. This appeal is solely for an individual family and is not affiliated with any religion, religious organization, or other group.

Any amount helps.

The goal is $15,000 in back rent so this family can stay in their home while the father works to get back on his feet.

Thank you for considering helping a local family through an extraordinarily difficult stretch.

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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