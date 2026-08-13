⚠️ A 72-year-old private music teacher faces child endangerment and stalking charges.

➡️ Investigators say he discussed sexual topics and attempted unwanted physical contact with a 17-year-old student.

🔴 Police recovered text messages during the investigation after the teen reported the alleged conduct.

A 72-year-old private music teacher in Passaic County is facing criminal charges, involving inappropriate behavior with a teen student.

John Bendzak is accused of trying to engage in sexual contact with a 17-year-old while at a private home in West Milford.

Bendzak, who teaches piano, violin and accordion, is then accused of sending harassing text messages to the teen.

He is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree stalking, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Read More: Bloomfield band director charged in NJ student sex assault case

West Milford private music teacher accused of stalking teen (Facebook John Bendzak) West Milford private music teacher accused of stalking teen Facebook John Bendzak

Bendzak accused of trying to kiss young teen, unwanted touching

Between late June and mid-July, Bendzak was accused of discussing nudity, sexual

activity, and sexual arousal with the victim, trying to kiss the victim and rubbing and touching the victim during what he called “touch meditation,” according to a complaint filed by investigators.

Bendzak is also accused of showing sex toys and “expressing his desire to perform oral sex upon the victim,” the same complaint said.

On July 22, members of the Passaic County Special Victims Unit were notified about the attempts to have an inappropriate relationship with the minor.

Text messages were recovered during the investigation.

A request for comment from Bendzak’s defense attorney, Ciro Spina, was not immediately answered on Thursday.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom