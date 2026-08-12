✅A Middletown cop was charged with downloading a woman's booking photo

✅Court records say Tony Perito shared the photo on social media.

✅Perito was recognized for valor in 2023 after chasing armed robbery suspects

MIDDLETOWN — A Monmouth County police officer who was recognized for valor in 2023 was charged with posting a woman's booking photo that he obtained illegally.

Court records show Tony D. Perito, 40, retrieved the photo using the Spillman Flex Program in April. According to the complaint, Perito "provided that photo to the arrestee via a social media platform." The documents did not identify the woman or disclose Perito's interest in her booking photo.

Perito, a nine-year veteran of the department, was charged on July 7 with computer criminal activity. His first court appearance was on July 28. Perito is suspended without pay.

Chief Craig Webber was unavailable for comment on Wednesday morning.

Middletown's 9/11 Memorial. The townshship had 37, the most residents who lost their lives that day . (Photo by Dennis Malloy) Middletown's 9/11 Memorial. The townshship had 37, the most residents who lost their lives that day

Officer was recognized for valor after Maryland robbery

Perito was recognized in December 2023 by Webber for chasing suspects during an armed robbery at a service plaza on Route 95 in Maryland while traveling with his family on vacation. According to the Cecil Daily, three men from New Jersey robbed the store and caused $1,500 in property damage.

They threw a credit card machine, a coffee pot and a napkin dispenser at Perito, trying to make a getaway. They also punched Perito in the head and face.

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