🔴 Former Waterford school employee arrested in restroom recording case

📱 Police say a former employee placed a cellphone inside a faculty restroom at Waterford Elementary School in an attempt to secretly record people.

🏫 The school district said the employee was immediately fired and barred from school property after officials learned of the allegations.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP — A former employee in a Camden County school district has been arrested and charged with placing a cell phone inside a faculty restroom in an attempt to record individuals without their knowledge or consent.

The Waterford Township Police Department was notified about the incident at the Waterford Elementary School on Friday, August 14.

During their investigation, officers identified Skyler Moore, 20, of Clementon, as a suspect.

She was taken into custody and charged with two counts of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

A forensic examination of the cell phone did not reveal any content containing any students or juveniles, police said.

Police investigate alleged hidden cellphone in school restroom

But in a letter, Waterford Township School District Superintendent, Dr. Michael Nolan said the allegations involved the unauthorized recording of employees of a third-party program provider in a restroom located in a district building.

School was not in session at the time of the incident.

Upon learning of the allegations, Nolan said the district immediately fired Moore, and prohibited her from entering any school building or property or having any contact with school staff or students.

Waterford school district bans former employee from campus

“Because this matter involves the privacy of the individuals affected and is now the subject of pending criminal proceedings, the District cannot comment further. The safety, security and privacy of everyone who enters our schools remain of paramount importance to the District,” Nolan wrote.

Court records indicate Moore’s case has since been transferred to Superior Court, NJ.com reports.

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