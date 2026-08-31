🚨A bus carrying airport workers crashed into a concrete barrier early Monday

🚨Thirteen people were injured, including three reported to be seriously hurt

🚨A Terminal B departures lane remains closed until further notice

NEWARK — Thirteen people were injured onboard a bus carrying workers at Newark Liberty International Airport in a crash early Monday morning.

Three people on board were seriously injured, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The full-size bus was traveling on the Terminal B Departures Level 3 roadway around 3 a.m. Video aired by NBC 4 New York shows the bus hit the corner of a concrete barrier, which went into the front right side of the bus and shattered the windshield. An image posted by RLS Metro Breaking News shows the bus is operated by Academy Bus.

Newark Airport lane closed after crash

The bus has been towed from the scene, but the Terminal B Level 3 lane will be closed until further notice. All Terminal B departures should be dropped off at Level 2.

Terminal B is the international terminal at Newark Liberty and is facing major changes

The Port Authority committed $75 million in May to improve gate areas, restrooms, elevators and escalators at the terminal, which was built in 1973.

A new Terminal B will open during the 2030s.

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