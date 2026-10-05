Whenever possible I book non-stop flights. Never connecting flights. I do it for the same reason I would prefer to pump my own gas.

I value my time more than money.

Some might say that’s foolish. Those who do won’t have me sitting next to them to fly to Chicago only to turn around and fly back to Detroit on a second flight. No Thanks.

My son in Vermont will always take connecting flights. Even though that saves money, it drives me crazy not only because you’re wasting time, but you can also get burned.

And with flight delays becoming routine, how do you not feel that constant anxiety of a potential missed flight?

Photo by Donald Merrill on Unsplash Person lying on floor next to luggage

Newark lands on a list NJ travelers won’t love

The transportation site Travel Bulletin https://travelbulletin.com/transportation/air-travel/best-worst-airports-connecting-flights (hyperlink please) did some research to find which U.S. airports were the worst for connections.

They looked at things like walkability, the distance from security to the closest gates, farthest gates, etc.

Probably to no one’s surprise Newark Liberty International was in the top 10 worst airports in the nation for making a connecting flight before that door closes.

With Newark being notorious for flight delays and cancelations, why would anyone want to book a flight that connects through here?

If you do, at least avoid booking the last flight out for the day to your final destination unless you’re just dying to be put up in an inferior hotel room with four channels and a consolation bag of pretzels.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Here are the worst airports in America for making a connection:

1. Denver International (Den)

2. LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

3. Salt Lake City International (SLC)

4. Austin-Bergstrom Intl. (AUS)

5. Dallas/Fort Worth Intl. (DFW)

6. John Wayne Airport (SNA)

7. Miami International (MIA)

8. Boston Logan International (BOS)

9. San Jose International (SJC)

10. Newark Liberty International (EWR)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

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