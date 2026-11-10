🔴 A Newark woman was struck by a car and dragged underneath for two miles before being found dead.

🚗 The driver reportedly thought she had hit a black garbage bag and continued to an Extra Supermarket.

⚖️ No charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

NEWARK — A woman who was struck by a car in Newark on Friday night and dragged underneath for two miles before being found dead under the vehicle, was initially mistaken for a garbage bag.

Woman found dead beneath car at Newark supermarket

Police were called to the parking lot of the Extra Supermarket, located at 327 Lyons Road on Nov. 6 at approximately 7 p.m., following reports of a dead woman under a vehicle, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

When they arrived, the driver told them she was traveling southbound on Sherman Avenue when she struck what she thought was a black garbage bag. She continued driving to the supermarket, which is about two miles away, parked the car, entered the store to buy something, and then returned to her vehicle.

Driver discovers woman trapped underneath vehicle

However, when she tried to put the car in reverse, it would not move. The driver walked around the car and found the woman underneath it. The driver alerted the security officer, who called 911.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newark fatal pedestrian investigation ongoing

No charges have been filed. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with pertinent information related to the incident is urged to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-847-7432.

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