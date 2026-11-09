🔴 The Children's Place is closing its remaining 24 New Jersey stores.

⚠️ The retailer announced 732 layoffs across 14 counties.

➡️ The job cuts are expected to take effect no later than February 2027.

Another longtime store is closing up in New Jersey, for good, leaving families scrambling for in-person options.

When it comes to dressing young kids, The Children’s Place has been a must-visit for basic wardrobe pieces and fun seasonal shirts at an affordable price.

Looking for a capybara-themed birthday shirt, as I recently did for my niece? The Children’s Place had it.

The Children's Place stores are closing in NJ (Google Maps) NJ stores closing

When my two daughters were around the ages of preschool and first grade respectively, The Children’s Place was often my go-to for cute Christmas t-shirts and long sleeves, or a basic cardigan and tights that matched, and weren’t super itchy or uncomfortable.

Adorable leggings or pajamas, and festive hair accessories were always in stock, and there was usually a sale going on so it didn’t cost a fortune.

Heading into the first weekend of November, The Children's Place announced 732 layoffs across 14 counties as the state’s remaining 24 stores would be closing.

The layoffs would be in effect no later than February 2027.

File photo from when Babies R Us closed in NJ (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) NJ stores closing

Another familiar store joins the list of retailers gone

Roughly the same day as The Children’s Place announcement, I was explaining to my daughters, now teenagers, how I had shopped for both of them at a Babies R Us, before that store also went out of business.

Then, they both were obsessed with Justice, as young girls, which also closed its own physical stores in 2021.

Yes, there are sizable babies and kids sections at stores like Walmart, Target and Kohls, but it is sad to see such dwindling options for parents, grandparents and other relatives looking to shop in-person for their youngest family members.

Photo by Baby Natur on Unsplash assorted-color apparel lot

New Jersey stores by county

Atlantic County

▪️ Tanger Atlantic City — 30 N. Michigan Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

(609) 347-0149

Bergen County

▪️ Bergen Town Center — 2701 Bergen Town Center, Paramus, NJ 07652

(201) 226-9710

▪️Garden State Plaza — 1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus, NJ 07652

(201) 331-5555

▪️ Paramus Park Mall — 700 Paramus Park, Paramus, NJ 07652

(201) 261-1213

Camden County

▪️Cherry Hill Mall — 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

(856) 486-1172

Essex County

▪️ Ferry Street Newark — 181 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ 07105

(973) 274-0716

▪️Franklin Square SC — 10 Franklin Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

(973) 748-9200

Gloucester County

▪️ Deptford Mall — 102 Deptford Mall, Deptford, NJ 08096

(856) 845-0897

▪️Gloucester Premium Outlet — 100 Premium Outlets Drive, Blackwood, NJ 08012

(856) 405-3865

Hudson County

▪️Bergenline Ave. — 5815 Bergenline Ave., West New York, NJ 07093

(201) 864-9904

▪️ Newport Center — 30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City, NJ 07310

(201) 963-5537

Mercer County

▪️Quaker Bridge Mall — 173 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

(609) 275-8018

Middlesex County

▪️ Menlo Park — 55 Parsonage Road, Edison, NJ 08837

(908) 291-1971

▪️Woodbridge Center — 300 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

(732) 326-0160

Monmouth County

▪️ Freehold Raceway Mall — 3710 Route 9, Freehold, NJ 07728

(732) 303-8480

▪️Jersey Shore Premium Outlets — 1 Premium Outlet Blvd., Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

(732) 695-0213

Morris County

▪️Rockaway Townsquare Mall — Route 80, Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway, NJ 07866

(973) 361-1007

Ocean County

▪️ Jackson Premium Outlets — 537 Monmouth Road, Jackson, NJ 08527

(732) 833-8833

Passaic County

▪️Center City Paterson — 303 Main St., Paterson, NJ 07505

(973) 225-0326

▪️Passaic — 698 Main Avenue, Passaic, NJ 07055

(973) 249-6362

▪️Willowbrook Mall — 2630 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne, NJ 07470

(973) 256-9306

Somerset County

▪️ Blue Star Shopping Center — 1701 Route 22 West, Watchung, NJ 07069

(908) 322-1237

Union County

▪️ Elizabeth — 23 Broad Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

(908) 355-7164

▪️The Mills at Jersey Gardens — 651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

(908) 527-6855

These closures, along with 91 additional layoffs announced by JP Morgan Chase last week, have made for a bleak start to November layoffs in New Jersey.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By eaerly November, the total was well above 15,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt