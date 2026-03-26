There is a conversation happening right now at kitchen tables all over New Jersey. It is not a new conversation. But it is getting harder to talk your way out of it.

The math keeps changing. And not in our favor.

Since 2020, 192,000 New Jersey residents have left. Last year, New Jersey ranked number one in the country for outbound moves. Sixty-two percent of everyone who relocated, left. Those are not just statistics. Those are neighbors. Those are the family down the street who finally stopped arguing with the tax bill and started packing.

The numbers behind the exodus

The towns taking the biggest hits are not hard to find. Newark and Jersey City are losing residents in raw numbers -- thousands of people gone. But the percentage losses tell a different story. Smaller towns, tighter communities, places where everybody knows everybody -- they are bleeding too. And once a town starts to feel the thinning, it doesn't stop quickly.

The reasons have not changed in twenty years. Property taxes that feel less like a bill and more like a punishment. Housing costs that price out the kids who grew up here and want to stay. The creeping sense that no matter how hard you work in New Jersey, you are always running to stand still.

A recent study found that New Jersey residents now need to work more than 16 extra days every year compared to 2007 -- just to afford the basics. Not vacations. Not a college fund. Rent, groceries, and a used car. Just the floor. We rank fourth hardest hit in the entire country.

Republicans are pushing back against New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's $60.7 billion proposed budget (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva) Republicans are pushing back against New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's $60.7 billion proposed budget (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva) loading...

Stay NJ is gone -- and so is the last reason some people stayed

Here is the part that stings. Governor Sherrill's proposed budget cuts the Stay NJ property tax relief program, pulling $500 million away from seniors who built their retirement plans around that promise. The program was supposed to cut property tax bills nearly in half for eligible homeowners over 65. A lot of people made decisions -- where to live, whether to stay -- based on that program becoming real.

Now it may not.

And for a lot of seniors sitting on a house worth four times what they paid for it, the math just got a lot easier to do. Cash out. Head south. Let someone else argue with the tax assessor.

I have written before about what leaving New Jersey actually means for the people who were born here. This is not like moving to a different apartment. For a lot of us, New Jersey is not just where we live. It is where we are from, in the deepest sense of that word. Grandparents buried here. Parents who never lived anywhere else. Siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles all within the same county -- sometimes within the same few miles. The Sunday dinner is not a commute. It is twelve minutes down the road.

When you are that rooted, leaving is not a decision. It is an amputation.

When loyalty stops being enough

But here is what I keep hearing from people who finally made that call. They did not want to leave. They loved this place. They are products of it -- the diners, the Shore, the pizza that nothing anywhere else can touch, the bagels that people in other states embarrass themselves trying to replicate. They knew the unwritten rules. They understood the culture. They belonged here.

And then the number got too big to ignore.

Finances trumped family. Finances trumped friends. Finances trumped the food, the familiarity, the feeling of being exactly where you are supposed to be. That is not weakness. That is survival.

The towns losing residents fastest in 2026 are not losing strangers. They are losing people whose families helped build them. And every one of them had a moment at that kitchen table when they realized that loyalty, no matter how deep, has a number attached to it.

New Jersey keeps asking a lot of the people who love it most.

The question is how many of them have anything left to give.