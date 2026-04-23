💔 Elderly NY woman lost over $500K in a 3-year romance scam tied to a Newark deacon

⚠️ Suspect allegedly threatened victim’s son during extortion attempt

🚔 Arrest made in Kentucky after slip-up revealed location

An ordained deacon at a church in Newark has been arrested in Kentucky and charged with conning an elderly New York woman out of half a million dollars in a romance scam, according to authorities.

Newark deacon accused in $500K romance scam targeting elderly woman

On Monday, April 20, police officers and investigators executed a search warrant in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, following an investigation that began in New York.

The day before, investigators learned that an elderly woman had been the victim of a romance scam for over three years, losing more than $500,000, Mt. Sterling police said.

ALSO READ: Keyport shaken as landfill contamination and cancer fears collide

Ephraim Uduoso (Dominican Missionaries website) Ephraim Uduoso (Dominican Missionaries website) loading...

Extortion threats escalate case after victim’s son intervenes

After her adult son got involved and reported the scam, the man, identified as Ephraim Uduoso, 43, of Union, threatened the woman that a hired hit would be put out on her son if she didn’t continue paying him.

During the extortion attempt, Uduoso accidentally revealed an address, 225 Richmond Avenue, Mt. Sterling, prompting a swift warrant.

Kentucky raid uncovers evidence of alleged scam operation

Police seized multiple cell phones, computers, ledgers, and countless Western Union transaction receipts during the search.

Uduoso was arrested and charged with an unrelated traffic warrant and theft by extortion of $10,000 or more.

Church ties questioned as investigators warn of romance scams

Uduoso, born and raised as a Roman Catholic in Nigeria, is an ordained Roman Catholic deacon and works at Dominican Missionaries, St. John’s Church, 22 Mulberry Street in Newark, according to the organization’s website.

However, according to an NJ.com report, a woman who answered the phone at Dominican Missionaries said Uduoso is no longer associated with the organization, and said he might have been framed by someone else.

Meantime, Mt. Sterling police are urging residents to stay alert against such scams. Never send gift cards, cryptocurrency, personal information, or money to strangers.

“We’d much prefer you check with us if something seems suspicious rather than end up filing a theft report for your life savings, they said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom