⚠️ Pennsylvania man gets two consecutive life terms for Willingboro double murder.

➡️ Prosecutors said an 8-year-old boy was inside as his mom and grandma were killed.

🔴 The judge also imposed prison terms for armed burglary and child endangerment

MOUNT HOLLY — It’s two life sentences, back-to-back, for a 39-year-old Pennsylvania man found guilty of double murder in Burlington County.

In late March, a jury convicted Junior Edwards on all counts for breaking into a Willingboro home early one morning in October 2024 and gunning down two women, the mother and grandmother of his child.

The 8-year-old boy was hiding in the home as his mother and grandmother, 33-year-old Catherine Nunez and 54-year-old Marisol Nunez, were both killed.

Judge orders two life terms in Willingboro double murder case

On Friday, Edwards did not remain inside the courtroom for his full sentencing. Superior Court Judge Aimee Belgard had him removed earlier due to his disruptive outbursts.

In addition to the double life term, she also sentenced Edwards to 20 years for armed home invasion burglary and 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child, to run at the same time.

Edwards is a resident of Lansdowne, about 6 miles from Philadelphia.

Burlington County arrest (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Prosecutor says sentence cannot erase family's loss

"There is no sentence that can ever heal the pain created by the loss of Catherine and Marisol Nunez,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a written statement on Friday.

“But we hope this outcome brings some sense of peace to those who loved them and still hold them close in their hearts."

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