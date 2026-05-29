🚨Police say two Jackson residents stole power tools from an Ace Hardware in Clark.

🚨Investigators said a store employee was punched in the face and throat

🚨Arrest warrants were issued after police identified the suspects

CLARK — Arrest warrants have been issued for a man and woman who punched a hardware store worker as they pushed a cart full of items out the door without paying.

Michael D. Ritz, 32, and Brielle M. Winston, 28, both of Jackson, went to the Ace Hardware store on Wesfield Avenue early Wednesday afternoon, grabbed a shopping cart and filled it with power tools, according to Police Director Patrick Grady. As the cashier rang up the items, they left the store without paying, he said.

Brielle M. Winston (left), Michael D. Ritz Brielle M. Winston (left), Michael D. Ritz (Clark Township police) loading...

Arrest warrants issued for Jackson pair

An employee who followed them to the parking lot was slugged by Winston in the face and throat, according to Grady. The pair got into a black Jeep with New Jersey license plates and left the store with the items from the cart. Investigators identified the pair and issued arrest warrants.

Ritz and Winston were both charged with shoplifting. Winston was also charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

Police asked anyone with information about the location of the suspects to call 732-388-3434.

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