🔴 A feud over a car insurance deductible ended in a cold-blooded Atlantic City murder.

⚖️ Two Atlantic County men were sentenced to decades in prison after prosecutors said they plotted and carried out the 2021 killing.

🚔 Investigators said the victim was ambushed outside his apartment after the suspects waited nearly an hour for him to come home from work.

Two Atlantic County men will spend pretty much the rest of their lives in prison after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an Atlantic City man.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the court sentenced Denzel Garrison, 33, of Atlantic City, to 58 years in New Jersey State Prison. The other man, Laquine Demby, 35 of Pleasantville, will spend 42 years behind bars.

Atlantic City murder sentences handed down in 2021 ambush killing

In March, both men were found guilty following a two-week-long trial of killing 28-year-old Jahmil Greenidge.

Prosecutors say car insurance dispute sparked deadly feud

According to the evidence presented at trial, Garrison was involved in a minor car crash with Greenidge two months before the murder. A dispute over who would pay for the car insurance deductibles led to a feud between the two men.

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Garrison asked Demby to help commit the murder.

On May 19, 2021, Demby drove Garrison to Greenidge’s house, where they waited almost an hour in the car for the victim to come home from work.

Victim shot six times outside Atlantic City apartment

Garrison approached Greenidge from behind and shot him six times in the foyer of the apartment building, then took off.

Garrison was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and creating a grave risk of danger to others during the commission of the murder. The jury found him guilty on all counts except the latter charge.

Demby was charged with murder as an accomplice and conspiracy to commit murder.

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