It was still dark outside. My dad and I had just finished the paper route — 75 copies of the Press of Atlantic City, tossed from his green VW Bug along Lake Lenape in Mays Landing on a cold winter morning. Country music crackling on the AM radio out of Wheeling, West Virginia. When the last paper landed on the last porch, we headed to Johnnie's Restaurant on Route 40 at the end of our street.

My dad knew the owner. Dick. He'd get an egg sandwich. I'd get a stale one — that's what Dick called the day-old donuts, and somehow that made them better. I'd sit at the counter and just listen. Tradesmen. Guys heading into Wheaton Plastics down the road. Everybody talking, laughing, giving each other a hard time before the workday started. I was maybe twelve years old and I had no idea I was sitting inside something irreplaceable.

That was the New Jersey diner at its best. Not just the food. The room. The counter. The conversation.

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Johnnie's is still there — and that matters

Johnnie's Restaurant has been on Route 40 since 1965. Cash only. Same counter. Same energy. I brought my wife there on our first hometown date years later, and it felt exactly the same as it did when I was a kid throwing papers with my dad. That kind of consistency is rare. That kind of place is worth protecting.

The Vincentown Diner on Route 206 is another one that has held on and earned it. Open seven days a week, it even landed a spot on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives — which for a Jersey diner is basically a Nobel Prize. If you haven't been, go.

And here at NJ 101.5 our daily connection to the diner world comes courtesy of the Ewing Diner, one of the few remaining 24-hour spots left in the state. They bring breakfast to the station every morning. In a world where everything is closing or cutting hours, the fact that the Ewing Diner is still going around the clock feels like a small act of defiance. We appreciate it more than they know.

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The ones we lost — and what replaced them

Here is where it gets harder to write.

The Red Lion Diner sat on the Route 206 circle for 50 years. I stopped there plenty of times in my 20s — it was one of those places you could count on at any hour, the kind of room where everybody seemed to know somebody. It closed not long ago. A Super Wawa is going in where it stood.

Read that sentence again. A Super Wawa.

I have nothing against Wawa. Nobody in New Jersey does. But there is something worth pausing on when a 50-year-old diner that fed generations of families gets replaced by a gas station convenience store. That is not progress. That is a trade-off, and we should at least acknowledge what we gave up.

The Kless Diner in Irvington is another one I think about. In my single 1980's days I had a standing Friday night tradition — a friend's house in Union, a late night, and then the Kless the next morning to put ourselves back together. That place is long gone now. Chain restaurant moved in. The booth where we used to sit for two hours over coffee doesn't exist anymore.

The Dennis and Judy Diner Tour that became a beloved NJ 101.5 tradition for years was built entirely on the idea that these places were worth celebrating before they disappeared. Turns out that instinct was right.

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Why New Jersey diners matter beyond the menu

A diner is not just a restaurant. It is a town square with a laminated menu. It is the place where the night shift meets the morning shift, where nobody judges you for sitting too long over your third cup of coffee, where the counter has heard more honest conversation than most therapists ever will.

New Jersey has more diners per square mile than any state in the country. We invented the culture. The classic stainless steel car-style diner was literally manufactured here. And yet we are losing them one by one to developers, rising rents, labor costs, and a generation of owners with no one to pass the keys to.

The ones still open deserve your business. Not just occasionally. Regularly. Because the morning my dad and I walked into Johnny's after that paper route is the kind of memory that only gets made in a place like that. And once those places are gone, no app, no drive-through, and no Super Wawa is going to bring them back.

Proud to be New Jersey.

👇👇Check out the gallery below of great Jersey diners that are still thriving!👇👇

The final Dennis & Judi Diner Tour of New Jersey For years, fans of the Dennis & Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 enjoyed meeting the hosts on their popular diner tours. In honor of Dennis Malloy's retirement from the show this summer, the two hosts went on one last trip in July 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





