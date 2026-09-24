✈️A woman says she reported a man masturbating beside her on a flight to Newark

✈️A flight attendant let her stay in the galley for most of the trip

✈️She says the man left the plane without being stopped after landing

A 25-year-old woman says United Express flight attendants made her return to her seat next to a man she had reported for masturbating on a flight to Newark on Sept. 3.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, told NBC News that the man began pleasuring himself shortly after the flight, operated by United Express partner Republic Airways, departed Rochester, New York, at around 6 a.m.

A flight attendant allowed her to stay in the galley for most of the 80-minute flight because she was uncomfortable sitting near him. However, as the crew prepared for landing, the woman said she was told to return to her seat because there were no other seats available.

The woman says the man left the Newark flight without being stopped

Because they were sitting in the back of the plane, the woman and the man were among the last passengers to get off after landing at Newark.

The woman told NBC News that the man left the plane without being stopped. She said she then told a United employee inside the terminal about what had happened, but the employee responded, "What am I supposed to do about it?"

United said it had apologized to the woman and was "looking into what happened." The airline also gave her a $100 credit, according to NBC News.

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