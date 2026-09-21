✈️The FAA paused flights into Newark, Philadelphia and Teterboro Monday morning

✈️At least 500 flights at Newark and Philadelphia were delayed as of 1 p.m.

✈️The ground stop was extended several times

Hundreds of flights were delayed at Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport Monday due to air traffic control issues, disrupting travel across the region.

The FAA paused flights into Newark Liberty, Philadelphia and Teterboro airports Monday morning "due to issues with some frequencies at Philadelphia TRACON." TRACON stands for Terminal Radar Approach Control, which uses radar and radios to guide planes in the airspace around airports. The FAA did not disclose the specific issues.

FAA ground stop extended several times Monday

The current outage, which started around 10:15 a.m., was extended several times and remained in effect until at least 1:45 p.m. Monday.

As of 1:25 p.m., at least 300 flights in and out of Philadelphia and 200 flights in and out of Newark had been delayed.

NBC New York reports that many passengers were on their planes when the ground stop went into effect but were able to return to the terminal.

As of 1 p.m. there were at least 300 flights in-and-out of Philadelphia and 200 flights in-and-out of Newark that were delayed.

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