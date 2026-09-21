🔥A family returned from a cruise Sunday to find their home destroyed by fire

🔥Firefighters rescued the family's two dogs and cat, Zuko.

🔥A GoFundMe campaign will help cover clothing, food and temporary housing

DEPTFORD — A New Jersey family returned home from a summer vacation Sunday to find their house destroyed by fire, leaving them facing the loss of nearly everything they owned.

The Nash family was on a cruise when the fire broke out. When they returned, they found their roof collapsed and their windows boarded up, according to 6 ABC Action News.

The family wrote about the devastating discovery on their Facebook page.

"The worst fear you could have when you go away to have a good time and be on vacation, and you come back and some crazy life-changing event has happened and you're just helpless," Dashawn Nash told 6 ABC Action News.

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Nash Family's Deptford home after a fire Sat., 19, 2026 ( Ashley Brashear via GoFundMe) Nash Family's Deptford home after a fire Sat., 19, 2026

Firefighters rescued the family's pets

The fire began just after midnight and was brought under control about 30 minutes later, according to Gloucester County IAFF Locals 3592 & 5025.

One bit of good news was that firefighters rescued the family's two dogs and a cat named Zuko.

The family lost nearly everything in the fire and is now essentially starting over, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by family friend Ashley Brashear.

Donations will help the family cover immediate necessities, including clothing, food, toiletries, temporary living expenses, items for their daughter and pet needs.

"Funds raised will help with immediate necessities such as clothing, food, toiletries, temporary living expenses, items for their daughter, pet needs, and eventually replacing the everyday belongings that were lost in the fire," Brashear wrote in the campaign.

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