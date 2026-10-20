🐶 Your dog can now dress for the big day: David’s Bridal has launched a wedding attire collection for four-legged members of the wedding party.

👰 From gowns to tuxedos: The Puppy Love Collection includes dog wedding dresses, tuxedos, bowties and custom outfits.

💍 Attire starts at just under $50.

For over 75 years, David’s Bridal has been dressing people for all of life’s special occasions.

Now, the company, along with Pearl, a AI-powered wedding planning and marketplace platform, has launched a new collection of wedding dresses and tuxedos---for dogs!

Photo by Vasylyna Kucherepa on Unsplash man and woman holding white short coated dog

David’s Bridal launches wedding dresses and tuxedos for dogs

The Puppy Love Collection by David’s Bridal is a curated collection of wedding attire specifically designed for your four-legged friends.

The Puppy Love Collection features ready-to-walk couture dog bridal gowns, as well as an assortment of dog tuxedos, bowties, and more.

Couples can also work with any David’s Bridal alterations artisans to create fully custom looks or match any dress, from any designer, for any pet, the company announced.

The Puppy Love Connection gives humans a stylish way to include their beloved pets in their wedding celebrations, and the best part is the outfits start at just under $50.

“Something old. Something new. Something borrowed. Something chewed. When we found through our Pearl Wedding Planning system, a large percentage of brides were including their dogs as a member of the wedding party, to say we were ecstatic is an understatement,” said Kelly Cook, chief executive officer of David’s Bridal.

Dog wedding attire makes a fashionable debut

The bridal company kicked off NY Bridal Fashion Week by hosting a Puppy Love fashion show to celebrate the launch of the pet couture collection.

Dogs have always been the most loyal members of the wedding party, but the worst dressed, Cook said. Now those days are over with this new collection of doggie gowns, custom looks to match the bride, and tuxes for the dapper dogs.

Whether serving as the ring bearer, or accompanying the couple down the aisle, David’s Bridal will help dress dogs for the occasion.

Pet wedding fashion taps into a growing market

The collection debuts amid continued growth in the pet accessories industry, David’s Bridal wrote in a released statement. Grand View Research estimates the global pet accessories market will reach $7.6 billion this year, with project growth to $12.3 billion by 2033.

Aside from one-of-a-kind custom wedding gowns, dogs can also suit up through Generation Tux, David’s exclusive tuxedo rental partner, which offers tuxes for dogs through David’s.

With this new collection, the retailer is bringing its bridal expertise to a playful new category rooted in a simple idea that the ones you love, belong in life’s biggest moments.

The full Puppy Love Collection can be found here.

David’s Bridal has six stores in New Jersey

There are currently 6 David's Bridal stores in New Jersey: Deptford, Freehold, Lawrenceville, Maple Shade, Paramus, and Totowa.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom