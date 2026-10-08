🚨 A New Jersey teen was hospitalized after intentionally taking a large dose of Benadryl to experience hallucinations as part of the “Benny tripping” trend.

💊 Poison Control warns that excessive Benadryl can cause seizures, dangerous heart rhythms, loss of consciousness and death.

📱 Parents are urged to talk with teens about social media challenges and safely secure over-the-counter medications at home.

Experts at the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School are warning parents, caregivers, educators, and teens about the dangers of a social media trend known as “Benny tripping” or the “Benadryl Challenge.”

The warning comes after a New Jersey teenager was recently hospitalized following an intentional misuse of the over-the-county allergy medication.

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NJ Poison Control experts are warning about the consequences behind the Benadryl challenge (NJ Poison Control/Amazon) NJ Poison Control experts are warning about the consequences behind the Benadryl challenge (NJ Poison Control/Amazon)

NJ teen hospitalized after Benadryl challenge

The teen took a large dose of Benadryl on purpose in order to experience hallucinations, a practice promoted online as “Benny tripping.”

The teen was described as “not acting like themselves” before experiencing symptoms like confusion, disorientation and slurred speech, requiring hospitalization, the NJ Poison Control Center said in a statement.

“Many families have Benadryl and other over-the-counter medicines at home and would never expect it to send a child to the hospital. What may look harmless on a screen can become a medical emergency in real life,” said Executive and Medical Director Diane Calello.

Too much Benadryl can cause seizures, heart problems

Diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, is a commonly used over-the-counter antihistamine. But, when taken in excessive amounts, it can cause hallucinations, severe confusion, seizures, dangerous heart rhythm disturbances, loss of consciousness, and even death.

Poison Control urges parents to talk to teens

Poison Control experts are advising parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of social media challenges and medicine misuse. Help kids understand that over-the-counter medicines can be just as dangerous as prescription medicines when misuses.

Parents are also urged to keep these medicines locked up and out of sight, and monitor quantities when possible.

If someone has taken too much Benadryl or any medicine, contact the New Jersey Poison Control Center immediately at 1-800-222-1222. The line is available 24/7, and it’s free and confidential.

For life-threatening emergencies, such as difficulty breathing, difficulty waking or seizures, call 911 immediately.

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