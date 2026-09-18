🎸 Jon Bon Jovi is getting his own New Jersey Lottery scratch-offs, with three designs celebrating the Jersey-born rock icon.

💰 The $5 tickets launch Oct. 5 with a top prize of $200,000 and more than $12.9 million in total prizes.

⭐ Fans can also enter a VIP sweepstakes for a chance to win personally autographed Bon Jovi merchandise.

Bon Jovi fans are going to love what’s in store next for the Jersey-born rocker.

Start “livin’ on a prayer,” as the New Jersey Lottery officially unveiled its new Jersey Legend: Jon Bon Jovi Scratch-Offs, giving fans a new way to celebrate the rock icon across three different designs.

Jon Bon Jovi scratch-off tickets launch in New Jersey

The $5 tickets, launching statewide on Oct. 5, give players 18 and older a chance to win cash prizes up to $200,000, with more than $12.9 million in total prizes.

The three scratch-off designs feature vibrant imagery of Bon Jovi across memorable moments from his on-stage career, the NJ Lottery said in a written statement.

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Players scratch the play area to reveal the game symbols, with a special “GUITAR” symbol awarding five times the prize shown for that symbol.

“When we announced our partnership with Jon Bon Jovi last month, we promised players there was much more to come from this collaboration. Today, we’re excited to give fans their first look at the tickets unlocking a new fan experience and more ways to win,” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director Jim Carey.

Jon Bon Jovi Scratch-Off tickets from the NJ Lottery debuts Oct.5 (NJ Lottery) Jon Bon Jovi Scratch-Off tickets from the NJ Lottery debuts Oct.5 (NJ Lottery)

Bon Jovi partnership offers more for NJ fans

The ticket marks the next chapter of the New Jersey Lottery’s partnership with Bon Jovi, extending the celebration beyond the scratch-offs with new opportunities for fans to get involved.

“I will always call New Jersey home, so I’m happy to join the New Jersey Lottery in celebrating the place that holds so many of my favorite personal and career memories,” said Bon Jovi.

NJ Lottery VIP sweepstakes offers autographed Bon Jovi gear

New Jersey residents will have a chance to get even closer to the “Bad Medicine” singer through an exclusive VIP Club sweepstakes, offering them the chance to win personally autographed merchandise in October, coinciding with the official ticket launch.

To enter the contest, players must be New Jersey Lottery VIP Club members and opted in to receive promotional emails. Eligible members will receive an email later this month with a link to enter, while players who are not yet members can join the VIP Club online and opt in to receive promotional emails.

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