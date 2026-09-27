🌧️Heavy rain pushed rainfall totals near five inches in parts of Monmouth County

🌧️Utility outages climbed to about 20,000 across New Jersey Sunday morning

🌧️NJ Transit suspended North Jersey Coast Line service for a time after a tree fell on the tracks

It's another round of repairs for utility crews as the nor'easter continues to impact New Jersey with heavy rain.

Steady to heavy rain fell during the overnight hours Sunday, with a lull expected in the afternoon before one more batch of heavier rain Sunday night, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The National Weather Service says some areas of northern Monmouth County received nearly five inches of rain, including Bradley Beach, Neptune City, Neptune Township and Long Branch.

While 2-3 inches of rain fell in Atlantic County, Egg Harbor Township and Linwood, and Old Bridge in Middlesex County picked up nearly 3.5 inches.

"Today will be a bit different than yesterday, as our big focus and the top storm concern has shifted a bit. Yes, we are still worried about one more extra-high high tide cycle. And winds will kick up a notch for a few hours late this morning. But I think rain becomes New Jersey's #1 coastal storm impact going forward," Zarrow said.

Fallen tree in Gloucester Township Sun., Sept. 27, 2026 (Gloucester Township police) Fallen tree in Gloucester Township Sun., Sept. 27, 2026

Thousands of New Jersey customers lose power

Saturated ground and gusty winds likely added more power outages Sunday morning. JCP&L, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric had a combined total of around 5,000 outages around dawn Sunday. But that number grew to over 36,000 as of 10 a.m.

JCP&L: 31,667 customers without power, mostly in Hunterdon, Monmouth (Freehold Township, Millstone, Middletown and Wall Township), Morris, Ocean, Somerset and Sussex counties

Atlantic City Electric: 1,273 customers without power across its service area

PSE&G: 3,687 customers without power across its service area

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig says the utility has 3,200 people working on restoration, including 1,600 line workers, more than 580 foresters, along with substation crews, damage assessors, hazard responders and support personnel.

"We're going to keep going 24 hours a day working as fast and safely as possible to get the lights back on," Hoenig said, adding that customers should report outages.

ALSO READ: 9 rescued from motels as bay water reaches major flood stage

Flooding in Stafford Township Sat., Sept. 26. 2026 (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Flooding in Stafford Township Sat., Sept. 26. 2026

Downed tree suspends NJ Transit service

NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line was suspended Sunday in both directions between Aberdeen-Matawan and Long Branch due to "multiple downed trees" across the tracks near Middletown. Service was restored around 10 a.m. with 45 minute delays.

NJ Transit crews clear a tree from the North Jersey Coast Line in Middletown Sun., Sept. 27, 2026 (NJ Transit) NJ Transit crews clear a tree from the North Jersey Coast Line in Middletown Sun., Sept. 27, 2026

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