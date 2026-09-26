🔴Dale Caldwell resigned one day after Gov. Mikie Sherrill demanded he step down

🔴An investigation found sexual harassment and other ethics violations

🔴Caldwell says the report is inaccurate and is considering legal action

Dale Caldwell resigned as New Jersey lieutenant governor Friday, one day after Gov. Mikie Sherrill demanded he step down following an investigation that found sexual harassment and other ethics violations.

Sherrill announced Caldwell's resignation Friday afternoon, effective immediately. No permanent successor was named.

In a statement read on New Jersey 101.5's "Jersey Thing" by host Eric Scott, Caldwell said he did not want to be a "distraction" to Sherrill and blasted the report that led to his resignation.

"I am very supportive of Governor Sherrill however the report is inaccurate and biased. I resigned not because of the specious report but because I do not want to be a distraction to the good work the Administration is focused on," Caldwell's message read. "I will email you info about the great things the Department of State accomplished in just 8 months."

In a separate statement Caldwell said the allegations damaged his reputation.

“My decision to resign should not be interpreted as an acceptance of the report’s findings,” he said. His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, said they were looking into legal options to challenge the report.

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Caldwell resigns after Sherrill demands he step down

Sherrill called on Caldwell to resign Thursday after releasing the findings of an independent investigation into allegations involving his conduct with women and violations of state ethics rules.

The investigation found a violation of the state's workplace policy and concluded that Caldwell's conduct constituted sexual harassment. Investigators also found credible evidence that he violated ethics rules involving a romantic relationship with a state employee and personal guests at ticketed events.

Caldwell has denied wrongdoing and disputed the report's findings. His attorney has said Caldwell "categorically denies" making the sexual remark described in the report while acknowledging that Caldwell recommended the woman involved for a promotion.

Caldwell's resignation was not required by Sherrill. New Jersey governors do not have the power to simply fire a lieutenant governor, although a lieutenant governor can be impeached and removed by the Legislature.

State Sen. President Nick Scutari, D-Essex, said Caldwell made the right decision.

"Continued service would hinder the effective execution of the duties assigned to the Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State. Stepping down is in the best interests of our residents and the integrity of public office," Scutari said in a statement.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L), Gov. Mikie Sherrill at an event at Drumthwacket (@GovSherrillNJ via X) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L), Gov. Mikie Sherrill at an event at Drumthwacket

Republicans question what Sherrill knew

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-Sussex, was critical of Sherrill and said many questions remain about the allegations against Caldwell.

"When did Sherrill know the deal, and what did she do besides leave him in charge of the state for 18 days while he was under investigation? Instead of an answer, we got Trump, Climate Week, and a random, off-the-wall claim that utility ratepayers will save a magical mystery billion dollars over eight months," Fantasia said.

NJ Globe reported that the Sherrill administration hired former Chris Porrino to investigate the allegations against Caldwell on May 23.

A review of emails sent from Sherrill's daily schedule since May 1 shows she traveled out of state on May 19, July 10, July 14, July 24, August 7, August 18 and August 24.

Caldwell's daughter defends him

Politico New Jersey's Matt Friedman posted a message on his X account from Caldwell's daughter Ashley. She praised her dad for having been "in it for the right reasons while unfortunately not everyone is."

"I'm sorry that they are doing this to you. It breaks my heart to see how quickly people are willing to believe what they see in the media without knowing the full story or having the evidence to support it," Ashley wrote.

New Jersey must now move forward without Caldwell

Caldwell also served as New Jersey's secretary of state, a position that oversees elections. With the midterm elections approaching, Sherrill announced that Acting Comptroller Shirley Emehelu would serve as acting secretary of state.

Until a new lieutenant governor is named, State Senate President Nicholas Scutari will step in as acting governor if Sherrill is away or unable to perform her duties.

Sherrill has said she will move quickly to choose a new lieutenant governor.

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