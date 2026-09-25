Rutt’s Hut coming to NJ Devils games

Say, didn’t we just get word that New Jersey Devil’s fans eat 940 extra calories on game days? And that they stand to gain 18 pounds in a hockey season?

Now those calories will be tastier and easier to come by if you’re seeing the game in person.

For nearly 100 years people have been practically hooked on “rippers,” those deep-fried hot dogs sold along the Passaic River at a legendary place called Rutt’s Hut.

Now it’s being reported by nj.com that Rutt’s Hut is setting up a stand at Prudential Center.

“Watching clappers on the ice with a ripper in your seat. It doesn’t get much more Jersey than that,” an Instagram post read.

If you don’t know why they’re called rippers, it’s because Rutt’s Hut deep-fries them until the casing starts to rip, thus the term.

Google Street View | Rutt's Hut Rutts Hut, Hot Dog, Bar

One at a Devil’s game will cost you $8.49. Yes, their special yellow carrot and cabbage mustard will be available there at Prudential Center. And you’ll find them in Section 15. A typical ripper will be 350 to 500 calories, so just two of those bad boys might get you to that 940 mark.

Worth it!

Because Rutt’s Hut is iconic.

Elsa, Getty Images Elsa, Getty Images

And truthfully? It would be great if Prudential Center, MetLife Stadium and other New Jersey venues could do more of this. Getting more small mom and pop yet legendary food icons into their concourses and less of the national names. Especially for games, because sports fans can be the ultimate homers.

NJ is a top producer of these crops New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the nation for production of several crops. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer