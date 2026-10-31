🚨A teenage girl was struck by a pickup riding a motorized scooter across Route 130

🚨The girl was flown to a hospital after the crash in Bordentown Township.

🚨Police have not confirmed the circumstances of the crash or if charges were filed

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A teenage girl was flown to a hospital after a pickup truck struck her while she was riding a motorized scooter through a crosswalk on Route 130 Friday afternoon.

6 ABC Action News reported that the teen was hit around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Burlington Road in the Fieldsboro section of Bordentown Township while riding with a friend. Video showed two scooters lying on the road and damage to a black Toyota Tacoma. A witness told 6 ABC Action News that the pickup driver admitted he wasn't looking.

The girl was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter, according to CBS Philadelphia. The other rider was not injured, according to reports.

The crash happened at a busy intersection

A QuickChek store is located at the intersection along the southbound lanes of Route 130. The Rising Sun Meadows development sits behind a row of trees along the northbound lanes of the highway.

It is not known whether charges have been filed, what led to the crash or what type of scooter the teen was operating. Bordentown Township police had not responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information as of Saturday morning.

New Jersey law restricts who can ride motorized bikes and scooters

Under New Jersey's new e-bike law, no one under the age of 14 may operate a motorized bike or scooter on a public road. The specific type of scooter involved in Friday's crash has not been confirmed, and it is not known whether the law applies to the vehicle involved.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom