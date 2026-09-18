With the NHL season about to start, I stumbled across some hard to believe information that might be alarming to New Jersey Devils fans.

Watching the sport is making you fat.

Now I’m not saying I believe this. No, this is the conclusion of TheLines.com.

The sports site did a study of 3,000 hockey fans across the country and Canada and found on game days they consume on average 865 more calories than on other days.

The average fan according to the study watches 3.1 games per week so the math translates to adding an extra 21 pounds per season.

Jesus, how many hot dogs and nachos can you eat during one game?

Sarah Stier, Getty Images Sarah Stier, Getty Images

Devils fans eat more, but watch fewer games

Anyway, they even broke this down by state where New Jersey is a bit better but still not great. New Jersey Devils fans will park themselves in front of the tv on game day and eat 940 extra calories.

Yes, that’s more calories than the average but the difference is we watch fewer games. 2.4 games per week is our average.

So for Devils fans that translates to gaining 18 pounds during a full hockey season.

Which fans snack the least?

Vegas Golden Knights fanatics eat only 254 extra calories on game days and gain six pounds per season.

Which fans snack the most?

Calgary Flames fans eat 1,504 additional calories on game day. Which sets them up for a potential weight gain of 42 pounds in one season.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash black flat screen tv turned on displaying yellow emoji

Maybe there's more to the numbers

Oh come on. Are you buying this? I have doubts. I mean wouldn’t there be no fans left in Calgary having killed themselves off with a 126 pound gain in three years? Please.

Sure, maybe NHL fans go heavy on snacks on game day. But maybe they also go heavier at the gym the next day.

If you want to read this report for yourself find it here.https://www.thelines.com/nhl-snacks-study See what you think.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

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