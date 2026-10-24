The final day of Spooky Season is almost here; we’re within a week of Halloween 2026!
Decorations are up. Costumes are (hopefully) planned. And it’s probably safe to say that some of you have already helped yourself to a piece or two from the bag of candy you had set aside for trick-or-treaters.
Don’t worry, I won’t tell.
One Garden State street in particular better be prepared because they have some hype to live up to.
New Jersey is home to the ‘trick-or-treatiest’ street in America
This, according to the Reese’s Halloween Council, who looked at everything from decorations and foot traffic to Halloween spirit, social buzz and, of course, candy.
And let’s be honest, who better to do this study than Reeses?
A peanut butter cup is almost always one of the best things in a kid’s trick-or-treating bag at the end of the night, so I trust them to know where to find the best of the best.
East Dudley Avenue in Westfield, NJ is the Trick-or-Treatiest street in America
It’s no wonder Westfield would go all out for Halloween, the Union County town is famous for infamous true crime stories like the John List murders and the Watcher of Westfield.
The Reese’s Halloween Council highlighted much cheerier aspects of how Westfield celebrates All Hallow’s Eve.
Every October 31st, E. Dudley Ave. rises like a friendly ghost, porch lights glowing, bowls overflowing, and Halloween spirit turned all the way up.
With neighbors that don't just hand out candy. They keep the Halloween spirit alive and thriving for all.
If you’re in the area and are looking for a place to take your trick-or-treaters, this is the week to check out East Dudley Ave for a hauntingly fun time.
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Happy Halloween!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.