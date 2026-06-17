Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has made his way back to the Garden State to rate our pizza with his One Bite Reviews.

After stopping by Clark and Garwood, ‘El Presidente’ tried out another Union County pizzeria.

Dave Portnoy reviews Buona Pizza & Restaurant in Westfield, NJ

Buona Pizza & Restaurant has been serving their homemade, authentic recipes to north Jersey since 1977, and Portnoy appreciated the attention to tradition.

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“Good thin pizza,” Portnoy says with a shrug before going back in for several more bites.

7.4? Good pizza!

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Buona Pizza & Restaurant: 7.4

The salad pizza was less impressive to Portnoy, who makes it very clear that he would prefer to just have a salad in a wooden bowl with Italian dressing.

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“Yeah, it tastes like a salad, but get the bread out of there and put it in that wooden bowl.”

I want a salad in a bowl. Pizza in a pizza.

Buona Pizza & Restaurant is located at 243 South Ave. E in Westfield, NJ.

The restaurant is open daily during the following hours:

Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

@buona_pizza_nj via Instagram @buona_pizza_nj via Instagram

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

They deliver to Westfield, Garwood, Scotch Plains, Fanwood, Cranford and parts of Clark and Mountainside.

You can see their full menu on their website.

Buon Appetito!

@buona_pizza_nj via Instagram @buona_pizza_nj via Instagram

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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