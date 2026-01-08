When a neighborhood restaurant closes down after a quarter century in the same spot, that’s sad news, when it happens so fast, no one gets to say goodbye with one last night out there; it’s shocking.

But customers are getting to say their heartfelt goodbyes another way to a restaurant in Westfield.

16 Prospect Wine Bar and Bistro 16 Prospect Wine Bar and Bistro via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

"16"

16 Prospect Wine Bar & Bistro, and its fans often just call it “16,” has locked its doors after 25 years. Seemingly, it all came down to health.

A few days ago, the following was posted on their Facebook page:

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control we shall be closed permanently. My spine refuses to return to work in 2026. I’ll post more detail later."

Instead of anger, the owners are getting nothing but love and support from hundreds of loyal customers.

Customer comments

A customer named Ted wrote, “I'm sorry to see this, Tim and Chris. Cannot imagine downtown without 16 and you guys.”

Joyce shared, “Oh, Tim, I am so sorry. I truly understand how back pain can limit your life and sometimes even take over your life. 16 Prospect is such an important part of what makes Westfield great. I hope you recover.”

“You gave so many of us so many beautiful memories, new friendships that will be with many of us for years to come,” Irma wrote. “For all you and Chris gave us, we thank you.

Now it's time for you to take care of you.”

Even the recent mayor of Westfield joined in the sad goodbyes.

“Thank you for the memories. 16 Prospect Wine Bar & Bistro was the last place I came to the night before I was first elected, and it was the last place I came to before closing out my second term,” wrote Shelley Wright Brindle. “I am eternally grateful for your support, generosity, and unwavering commitment to Westfield. Hope the new year brings you peace and healing.”

It’s always sad to see an old friend go.