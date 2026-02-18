If you don’t have hard opinions about pizza, can you really consider yourself a New Jerseyan?

The answer is no.

So you have to be a pretty good pizza joint if you can make it in the Garden State. If demand is high enough for you to open another restaurant? That’s when you know the slice is top-notch.

BLVD Pizza BLVD Pizza via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

One pizzeria that has been visited and complimented by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has announced that it will soon open a second location in the Garden State.

BLVD Pizza BLVD Pizza via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The owners of BLVD Pizza announced on the restaurant’s Instagram page that they will be serving New Jerseyans their famous pizza in Beach Haven later this year.

While a specific address and opening date have yet to be announced, locals are already expressing their excitement.

“Congratulations definitely the best pizza around!” said one commenter.

BLVD Pizza BLVD Pizza via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

“YESSS! 🙌👏🔥” posted another.

The restaurant is known for their round pizza pies, square pies, salads, meatballs sides, and cheesesteaks.

You can tell they ooze with Jersey pride based on their “Jersey Devil” pie, which sounds delicious. It’s basically a standard pepperoni slice with an upgrade of jalapeños and homemade local hot honey.

BLVD Pizza BLVD Pizza via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The Surf City restaurant was visited a few years ago by Dave Portnoy for one of his One Bite Pizza reviews, and it didn’t disappoint.

You can tell the slice is going to be to Portnoy’s liking because it has a “great undercarriage.”

It’s like a super good pizza right on the verge of greatness” - Dave Portnoy

BLVD Pizza BLVD Pizza via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

🍕Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for BLVD Pizza: 7.9🍕

BLVD Pizza is located at 1503 Long Beach Blvd., Surf City, NJ.

Stay tuned for where the new BLVD Pizza will be!

BLVD Pizza BLVD Pizza via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈