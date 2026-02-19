These 7 new restaurants are coming soon to American Dream
Yes, it happens. Businesses close. The Oreo Café at the American Dream mall quietly went dark recently. But in Jersey, when one door closes, seven more open.
It’s been announced that there will soon be seven new dining options available at the mega-mall in the Meadowlands. There were already so many places to eat there, their website has it broken up in categories of sit-down restaurants to their various food court offerings.
According to patch.com, plans are in the works for all of the following to be added to the list.
Read More: Mall in Cherry Hill, NJ Has 3 new stores and a new restaurant
Miznon
Israeli chef Eyal Shani started this Mediterranean street-food gem. Think stuffed pitas bursting with lamb kebab, brisket, and veggies that promise to be delicious and healthy at the same time.
Firehouse Subs
They are a national sandwich chain famous for hearty subs like Jamaican Jerk Turkey and corned beef with provolone, all packed with flavor.
Daily Seoul
If you have an appetite for Asian food, you’ll be happy to know of this place that will be serving Korean comfort food. Everything from rice bowls to kimbap to Korean-style buns.
Little Dumpling
This may become your go-to place for classic Asian food and handcrafted dumplings.
Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao
Serving authentic Southern Chinese comfort food. Soup dumplings, pan-fried crabmeat, chicken and shrimp siu mai, and much more will tempt you here. This place is already beloved across the East Coast.
Giacomo’s
It’s a pizza joint set to open in their food court because, hey, it’s Jersey.
Seoul Kitchen
A fast-casual restaurant that blends Korean and American flavors into something tasty and quick if you’re a busy mall shopper.
American Dream keeps evolving with more to see, more to do, and now more to eat.
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt