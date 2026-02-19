Yes, it happens. Businesses close. The Oreo Café at the American Dream mall quietly went dark recently. But in Jersey, when one door closes, seven more open.

It’s been announced that there will soon be seven new dining options available at the mega-mall in the Meadowlands. There were already so many places to eat there, their website has it broken up in categories of sit-down restaurants to their various food court offerings.

According to patch.com, plans are in the works for all of the following to be added to the list.

Miznon Miznon via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Miznon

Israeli chef Eyal Shani started this Mediterranean street-food gem. Think stuffed pitas bursting with lamb kebab, brisket, and veggies that promise to be delicious and healthy at the same time.

Firehouse Subs Firehouse Subs via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Firehouse Subs

They are a national sandwich chain famous for hearty subs like Jamaican Jerk Turkey and corned beef with provolone, all packed with flavor.

Daily Seoul Daily Seoul via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Daily Seoul

If you have an appetite for Asian food, you’ll be happy to know of this place that will be serving Korean comfort food. Everything from rice bowls to kimbap to Korean-style buns.

Little Dumpling Little Dumpling via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Little Dumpling

This may become your go-to place for classic Asian food and handcrafted dumplings.

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

Serving authentic Southern Chinese comfort food. Soup dumplings, pan-fried crabmeat, chicken and shrimp siu mai, and much more will tempt you here. This place is already beloved across the East Coast.

Giacomo's via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Giacomo's via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Giacomo’s

It’s a pizza joint set to open in their food court because, hey, it’s Jersey.

Seoul Kitchen Seoul Kitchen via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Seoul Kitchen

A fast-casual restaurant that blends Korean and American flavors into something tasty and quick if you’re a busy mall shopper.

American Dream keeps evolving with more to see, more to do, and now more to eat.